Tuesday, September 12, 2017
How Bad Road, Extortion Threatens Closure Of Cross River’s Biggest Fish Market

Admin
By Frank Edima

What traders in Cross River refer to as the biggest fish market in the state currently faces the challenge of accessibility due to bad roads linking the market with other parts of the state.

High taxation rate imposed by government also threatens to shut down the market located at Ikang in present day Bakassi local government area of southern Cross River State CrossRiverWatch authoritatively reports.

These two factors are top of a long list of factors affecting the market negatively with a market woman, Adiaha (not actual name) telling this reporter that customers now patronize other locations because of the the poor state of the roads.

She said the only road leading to the market was no longer motorable while extortion by personnel of security agencies dwindled profits and often caused inflation.

Man negotiates past a check point through a deep pothole filled with rainwater with his motorcycle at the Akpabuyo – Okang market road (Credit: CrossRiverWatch/Frank Edima)

This has led drivers to terminate at a point before the actual bus stop with passengers left to their fate.

Drivers to the Okang market now terminate at a point before the actual bus stop (Credit: CrossRiverWatch/Frank Edima)

This was corroborated by Eka Mma (not actual name) who said she pays One hundred Naira (NGN100) per checkpoint when travelling from Akpabuyo to Bakassi.

From the market to where she sells, there are at least six check points Eka Mma said which translates to a minimum of Six hundred Naira (NGN600) for every journey made.

These has affected food prices negatively other respondents told CrossRiverWatch with the commercial drivers facing the same challenge which has resulted in the hike of transport fare in order to make ends meet.

CrossRiverWatch transport editor said that: “A typical market day is like hell for both drivers and business people who travel o transact their businesses in the market.”

CrossRiverWatch gathered that the activities of the security personnel has made life terrible for the average Bakassi resident.

Their slogan CrossRiverWatch learnt is: “Park Well, Pay Your Dues.”

Some of the best spots on the road (Credit: CrossRiverWatch/Frank Edima)
School children too are not left out (Credit: CrossRiverWatch/Frank Edima)
Chris Abang Denies Involvement In Odok’s Attack, Says Telecoms Network Can Print His Conversation
Cross River APC Holds Thanksgiving For FG Appointments For Indigenes, Safe Return Of PMB

One commentOn How Bad Road, Extortion Threatens Closure Of Cross River’s Biggest Fish Market

  • JOE OKITESON
    Reply

    This is too bad because the government of the day dont care about the welfare of the people,particularly on infrastructural development like that of Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke! we missed you guys, how time flies!!

