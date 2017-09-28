Friday, October 06, 2017
TouchLife International Opens Warehouse In Calabar

By Ogar Monday

Touch Life World Global Foundation, a Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) Food and Cash Network Company based in Nigeria have opened its new warehouse in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

Speaking at the opening, Mr. Ifeanyi Maurice, South East Director of the organization representing the CEO, Mr. Oliver Timothy said, “TouchLife is a food and cash network where we touch peoples life just as our name is. Earn food, eat well and have other household utensils, drive a good car and make good money from the business are some of the rationales of our esteemed organization.”

Timothy stated that the business is open to all Nigerians who have the need for financial freedom and want to break out of the circle of working for others.

He added that “The Calabar warehouse will be of immense benefit to Calabar and environs. Some persons that have been in this business for over three months now, some of them go to Lagos to get their food stuffs, some of them even come to Enugu which involves paying for waybill. But now, the company has decided to open a warehouse in Calabar, where you can register today and get your welcome pack today.”

He advised people not to see the business as a ponzi scheme, as all who decide to join will have to work for whatever they will eventually get.

Also speaking, Mrs. Eyo Edet, Matron of the organization in Calabar said she was elated that the organization is finally opening a warehouse in Calabar as it will make things easier for people in Cross River.

Topics:
Ayade’s NORTHFEST: Revolutionizing Agriculture In Cross River North BY SOLOMON ASHA
International Peace Day: Group Organizes Peace Talk In Bakassi

