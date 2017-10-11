Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Association Of Cross River Online Journalists To Hold Training Workshop In Calabar, Thursday

By Our Reporter

Members of the Association of Cross River Online Journalists (ACROJ) have concluded plans to hold its maiden capacity building workshop for members.

The event is slated for Thursday 12th October, 2017 with the theme “Online Journalism: Skills And Ethics.”

Those expected to speak according to the press release made available to our newsroom include, Mr. Christian Ita, Chief Press Secretary to the Cross River State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade on the topic “Good Governance Reporting: The Cross River State Perspective.”

Also, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Rosemary Archibong will present a paper on the topic “Role Of Online Media In Strengthening Government Conversation and Policy; The Cross River Perspective.”

Mrs. Florence Oluohu, Editor Daily of Nigerian Chronicle is also billed to present a lecture titled “What Is Journalism and Who Is A Journalists.”

According to the release signed by the Acting Chairman and Secretary of the union, Comrade Hope Obeten and Comrade Jeremiah Archibong respecively, the CEO of Hit 95.9fm Calabar, Mr. Pat Ugbe will also deliver a lecture on “Ethics in Online Journalism.”

While Mr. Daniel Williams who is Head of Photography in the Cross River State Government House will speak on “Photography Skills in Digital Journalism.”

The event is billed to hold at Adsuit Hotel and Suites along Parliamentary, Calabar Municipal.

