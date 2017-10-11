Ayade Approves Commencement Of Academic Activites At UBEC Model School Akpabuyo

By Our Reporter

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has given approval for the commencement of academic activities at the UBEC Model Junior Secondary school, Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the State.

The Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Stephen Odey made this known during a meeting with the Village Head of the host community (AtimboEkpoEdem), His Highness, Charles Bassey Edet.

According to him “due to the Governor’s passion and vision for the basic education sub-sector, he has graciously granted SUBEB the approval to open this school and commence academic activities.”

Soliciting for their support, Dr. Odey said following the Governor’s approval all hands must be on deck to ensure a successful take-off.

“We need your support and collaboration, if you have a school here and you carry your children to another school, the school will be empty. Security is also very key; you must ensure that the security of staff and pupils is ensured. We will continue to partner with you to make sure that this school succeeds.” He emphasized.

Speaking on employment, he warned those with fake certificates to stay clear as only credible and qualified staff will be employed,

“Let me warn, if you forge certificate, I will not take you, because education is supposed to be the center of excellence. I can tell you that the quality of teachers I will bring to this school are going to be the best, just like in other UBEC schools in Abi and Yala. I believe that if you have the opportunity of sending your children to school, they should be able to read and write so that they come out and become leaders of this country. We have to encourage the young ones and we must make sure that the right thing is done.”

Responding, the Village Head of Atimbo Ekpo Edem, His Highness, Charles Bassey Edet and members of his Council extended gratitude to the Board and State Government.

While assuring of the community’s support, His Highness, Charles Bassey Edet said “What you are doing in our community is a developmental project that will assist the village and our children. Right from the beginning of this project, we have been protecting the interest of the school because we know that the school will be of benefit to our children and the next generation to come.

“One person alone cannot protect the school, it is our collective effort that has secured the school up till today and I assure you that we will continue to put more effort to secure the school.”

As part of the Federal Government’s commitment in ensuring quality education for citizens, three Junior Secondary schools were built, one in each senatorial district.

It will be recalled that the UBEC Model Junior Secondary schools in Abi and Yala LGAs commenced academic activities in 2016.

The Executive Chairman and Management paid a need assessment tour to the UBEC Model Junior Secondary School, Akpabuyo, and an unscheduled visit to Jehovah Shalom African Church Primary School, Esuk Ekpo Eyo, Akpabuyo LGA.

