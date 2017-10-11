Tuesday, October 17, 2017

BREAKING: Wike Visits Ayade In Calabar (Pictures)

Breaking News
Admin
By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike on Wednesday visited Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade in Calabar.

Mr. Wike who flew to Calabar spent less than three hours in the city sources in the state’s protocol unit say.

Mr. Ayade had a private meeting with Mr. Wike before departing the office to his residence where both ate, addressed the press before departing Calabar for an unknown destination as at press time in the private jet Mr. Wike flew in with.

More details later…

Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade (L) addressing the press shortly after a meeting with his Rivers State counterpart, Barrister Nyesom Wike at the Government House in Calabar, Wednesday (Credit: GHC/CrossRiverWatch/Jonathan Ugbal)
Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade (L) addressing the press shortly after a meeting with his Rivers State counterpart, Barrister Nyesom Wike at the Government House in Calabar, Wednesday (Credit: GHC/CrossRiverWatch/Jonathan Ugbal)
Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade (L) and his Rivers State counterpart, Barrister Nyesom Wike shortly after a meeting in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, Wednesday (Credit: GHC/CrossRiverWatch/Jonathan Ugbal)
Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike (R) addressing the press shortly after a meeting with his Cross River State counterpart, Senator Ben Ayade (L) at his residence in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, Wednesday (Credit: GHC/CrossRiverWatch/Jonathan Ugbal)
Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade (R) and his Rivers State counterpart, Barrister Nyesom Wike (L) at the Margaret Ekpo international airport in Calabar, the Cross River capital shortly before departing the state, Wednesday (Credit: GHC/CrossRiverWatch/Jonathan Ugbal)

