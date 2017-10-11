BREAKING: Wike Visits Ayade In Calabar (Pictures)

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike on Wednesday visited Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade in Calabar.

Mr. Wike who flew to Calabar spent less than three hours in the city sources in the state’s protocol unit say.

Mr. Ayade had a private meeting with Mr. Wike before departing the office to his residence where both ate, addressed the press before departing Calabar for an unknown destination as at press time in the private jet Mr. Wike flew in with.

More details later…

