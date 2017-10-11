BREAKING: Wike Visits Ayade In Calabar (Pictures)

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent
Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike on Wednesday visited Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade in Calabar.
Mr. Wike who flew to Calabar spent less than three hours in the city sources in the state’s protocol unit say.
Mr. Ayade had a private meeting with Mr. Wike before departing the office to his residence where both ate, addressed the press before departing Calabar for an unknown destination as at press time in the private jet Mr. Wike flew in with.
More details later…
Short Link:
New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now
Text Advert by CRWatch :Place Yours
Will You To Learn How To Make Millions Of Naira Making Special Creams From Your Kitchen?.Click Here
My Friend Peter Almost Lost His Wife Because His Sexual Problem.Click Here To See What Saved Him
Expose Your Business And Make More Sales. Advertise On CrossRiverWatch.com Today