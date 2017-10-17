Calabar Residents Protest Power Blackout Again, Block PHEDC Office (PICTURES)

By Archibong Jeremiah
Calabar residents have again protested and barricaded the head office of Port Hacourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHEDC, Calabar.
The protest is coming exactly a week after another protest was staged by electricity consumers who have complained bitterly about the worsening power situation in the state capital. 9th October, 2017.
Pictures of the protest Monday morning below.
At the time of filing this report, men of the Nigeria Police Force and other officials of PHEDC were seen negotiating with the protesters to calm down and clear the road as the protest caused traffic gridlock.
