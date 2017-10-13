Calabar South, Akpabuyo, Biase, Yakurr, Odukpani and Akamkpa To Benefit From Sayana Press Contraceptive Project

By Our Reporter

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong has revealed that the Sayana Press Contraceptive project will reduce unsafe abortions and child mortality rate in the State.

Asibong stated this in Calabar at a stakeholders’ Consultative Meeting on the sustainability of DMPA-SC (Sayana Press) Provision in Cross River.

The Commissioner said that a lot of people who were used to practicing unsafe abortion method now have a safer alternative in Sayana Press adding that it will also reduce child mortality rate in the State.

Dr. Asibong maintained that the Sayana Press Contraceptive would be sustained in the State in addition to other approved methods of family planning for the overall benefit of women.

She commended the Action Health Incorporated, UNFPA and other stakeholders for the efforts towards the successful take-off of the project in Cross River.

Also speaking, Coordinator of UNFPA in the State, Dr. Joachim Chijide, said Sayana Press Contraceptive is so important because it is a better option in terms of injectible contraceptives.

Dr. Chijide explained that Cross River State was among the ten States selected to benefit in the Sayana Press Contraceptive in the country and congratulated the State Government and the partners who have worked towards the success of the project.

On her part, Action Health Incorporated (AHI) representative, Abisayo Shoneye said her organization was passionate about promoting young people’s health and development to ensure their successful transition to healthy and productive adulthood by providing access to the basic information, education, skills and service.

Her words: “They need to promote and protect their sexual and reproductive health and rights, as well as achieve their full potential which is why the goal of the project is to present the opportunities to expand voluntary access to Family Planning Services through introduction of DMPA-SC within the rights based approach.”

She hinted that six focal local government areas were selected for the project. She enumerated the local government areas to include; Calabar South, Akpabuyo, Biase, Yakurr, Odukpani and Akamkpa.

She noted that out of a total of 34,567 DMPA-SC Commodity supplied in the State, 10,542 have so far been use by clients, while 14,044 were left in the store, 9,565 stocks Left and 416 used for training purposes from November, 2016 to July, 2017.

