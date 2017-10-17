Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Cross River Assembly Confirms Ag. Chief Judge, Michael Edem

By Our Correspondent

The Cross River State House of Assembly today at plenary confirmed Justice Michael Edem as the substantive Chief Judge of Cross River State.

Justice Edem’s confirmation was sequel to a letter to the Assembly by the state Governor, Senator Ben Ayade requesting the confirmation of Justice Edem who had been on acting capacity for months.

Speaking, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon John Gaul Lebo, urged the new Chief Judge to be steadfast in the discharge of his duties, adding that herculean tasks await him in his new role.

He expressed optimism in the depth of intellect of the Chief Judge and his capacity to eminently pilot the affairs of the Judiciary in the state while reiterating the support of the Assembly to enable him have a successful stint.

“I am very confident that justice Edem would significantly up the ante in the dispensation of justice in the state”, the Speaker remarked.

