Thursday, November 02, 2017

ELECTROCUTION: PHED Commiserates With Bereaved Families In Calabar

Admin
- Updated
By Archibong Jeremiah

The Acting Chief Executive Officer, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHED, Engr. Kingsley Achife has commiserated with the families of those who were electrocuted at No. 14 Adak Uko Street by Abasi Okure lane, Calabar.

The commiseration was contained in a press release made available to our news room and signed by Mr. John Onyi, Manager, Corporate communications, PHED.

Engr. Achife also sympathized with those whose houses were burnt during the unfortunate incident.

The CEO, who expressed displeasure over the incident, has assured the community that “the said feeder has been isolated to ensure that lives and properties are secured.

He said an investigation team has been constituted with a view to finding out the remote cause(s) of the accident.

“However, I urge the residents to remain calm and law abiding and to accord my team the necessary support during the investigation.” the state appealed.

He seized the opportunity to further inform members of the public and indeed the customers, to always adhere to safety rules by not erecting any structure under PHED high tension lines adding that series of letters have since April 2015 been written to relevant Authorities on why people should not encroach on PHED’s right of way.

The release concludes that, “The management of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company had after the incidence of 20th April 2017, where 8 persons lost their lives intensified sensitization programs both on radio, television and direct engagement on the importance of not transacting business under high tension lines.”

Within this year alone CrossRiverWatch has reported several cases of electrocution in Calabar the state capital.

We reported the electrocution of a Bureau De Change operator in Calabar on July 25, 2017 and April 2017, tragedy at the football viewing center in Calabar that took seven lives.

Until July 16, 2017 victims of the football viewing center tragedy were still languishing in the hospital as both the PHEDC and the state government were yet to fulfill their commitments to the victims.

