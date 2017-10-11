FCE Obudu Suspends Bursar For Alleged N125 Million Fraud

By Ushang Ewa

The Federal College of Education Obudu (FCEOB) has suspended its Bursar, Mr. Sixtus Ushie for alleged theft of NGN125 million from the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System, GIFMIS, salary account of the college.

The Governing Council of the institution after its sitting on September 29 directed Mr. Sixtus to proceed on a 3 month suspension to enable investigation into the alleged fraud reports PREMIUM TIMES.

The GIFMIS is an IT based system for budget management and accounting deployed by the federal government to improve accountability and transparency in public expenditure management processes across government parastatals.

It was designed for the efficient and effective planning and utilization of government financial resources.

And, a source in the college who requested anonymity for fear of victimization said that the bursar connived with a staff of the Office of Accountant General of the Federation to obtain the code needed to access the account.

He then allegedly proceeded to transfer NGN125 million from the account into a microfinance bank in Obudu in four tranches as “Special overtime for staff”, “Overtime” and “Overhead capital grant”.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that a document obtained shows two transfers of NGN19 million and NGN11 million on March 3 “for capital overhead grant”.

A source at the institution also alleged that investigation into the fraud indicted the Provost of the College, Dr. James Ejue.

As at press time, CrossRiverWatch had reached Mr. Ejue for comments while Mr. Ushie is reported to have declined comment on telephone, even though he however said briefly that he was suspended “for no reason.”

An acting Bursar, Ogar Eje, was on Monday appointed for the institution.

Short Link:

