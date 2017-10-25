Gays And Lesbians: How Liberal Is Carnival Calabar?

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Photographs emanating from the maiden dry run of the 2017 Carnival Calabar obtained by CrossRiverWatch show some gays posing in female-like clothing.

The images show about 4 young males wearing green shirts and acting female-like while posing for the photographs during the dry run.

With the Nigerian Government passing a law that seeks to repress Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals and Transgenders a few years ago, the question whether a public demonstration of the likes will spark outrage remains to be seen.

CrossRiverWatch pictures editor said that the images may not be the first of its kind in the annual street party.

“The Carnival Calabar current format sees the five competing bands and non competitive bands start at different muster points along the 12 kilometers route. This creates room for anything to happen in-between performances.

“One cannot rule out the possibility of such in Africa’s biggest street party especially also considering the number of visitors who come to town.

“One of the competitive bands; Passion Four which has the most wins in the 13 years of the Carnival also wore green polo shirts similar to what the people in the images wore,” he said.

Below are the images…















Short Link:

