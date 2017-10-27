Internet Fraud: Police Parade 2 UNICAL Students, 70 Others For Rape, Kidnapping In Calabar

By CrossRiverWatch Admin
The Cross River State Police Command, Thursday in Calabar the state capital paraded 72 suspects for crimes ranging from internet fraud to robbery, murder, kidnapping and rape.
Amongst these were two students of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) paraded for internet fraud after duping their client of four hundred thousand Naira (N400,000 USD1,111).
They said they are students in the department of Public Administration and confessed they went into the act to gather money to purchase two iPhones to showcase during the Yuletide.
They allegedly paraded themselves as being Army officers in the ranks of a Colonel and Major on their Facebook pages and blamed the devil for the act.
The Commissioner of Police, CP Hafiz Inuwa also said over 100 firearms were recovered from the suspects in the period under review.
