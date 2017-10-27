Thursday, November 02, 2017

New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now

Internet Fraud: Police Parade 2 UNICAL Students, 70 Others For Rape, Kidnapping In Calabar

In Breaking News, National News, Ratio, Reports
Admin
Share this now

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Cross River State Police Command, Thursday in Calabar the state capital paraded 72 suspects for crimes ranging from internet fraud to robbery, murder, kidnapping and rape.

Amongst these were two students of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) paraded for internet fraud after duping their client of four hundred thousand Naira (N400,000 USD1,111).

They said they are students in the department of Public Administration and confessed they went into the act to gather money to purchase two iPhones to showcase during the Yuletide.

The suspected internet fraudsters (Credit: Facebook/George Odok)

They allegedly paraded themselves as being Army officers in the ranks of a Colonel and Major on their Facebook pages and blamed the devil for the act.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Hafiz Inuwa also said over 100 firearms were recovered from the suspects in the period under review.

New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now

Text Advert by CRWatch :Place Yours

Will You To Learn How To Make Millions Of Naira Making Special Creams From Your Kitchen?.Click Here

My Friend Peter Almost Lost His Wife Because His Sexual Problem.Click Here To See What Saved Him


Expose Your Business And Make More Sales. Advertise On CrossRiverWatch.com Today

Share this now
Topics:
Southern Governors Wives In Calabar, Commend Ayade’s Developmental Strides
Stakeholders To Develop Policy On Gender Issues

You may also read!

Cross River Health Ministry Destroys 600kg of Unwholesome Frozen Foods, Groceries

Nov 1, 2017 172 0 CommentsBy:

By CrossRiverWatch Admin The Food Safety and Inspection Services Unit of the Department of Public Health in the Cross

Read More...

BREAKING: Police Re-Arrest Raphael Odu, Patience Odey Over Odok Attack, About To Move Them To Abuja, To Invite Jude Ngaji And PDP Spokesman

Oct 30, 2017 503 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Ushang Ewa Police sources have reliably informed CrossRiverWatch that a team from the Force Criminal Investigation Department(FCID), Abuja

Read More...

Popular Calabar Watt Market Generated Only NGN21,000 As Revenue In 2016

Oct 28, 2017 579 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Ogar Monday; House of Assembly Correspondent The Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) of Calabar South Local Government

Read More...

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now