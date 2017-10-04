JUST-IN: Motorists Protest Extortion By FRSC Mobile Courts Along Calabar – Odukpani Highway

By Jonathan Ugbal

Commercial motorists are currently protesting alleged extortion by the Federal Road Safety Corps along the Calabar – Odukpani axis of the Calabar – Itu – Ikot Ekpene highway.

The motorists under the aegis of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) are bearing placards with different messages calling for the removal of the mobile courts along the road as their members are being manhandled.

The Chairman of the Calabar Municipal chapter of the NURTW, Comrade Aniekan Effiong told Calabar24.com Editor, Mr. Richard Odu that they are unhappy with the way their members are being treated at the mobile courts and personnel of the FRSC.

Mr. Odu told CrossRiverWatch that Mr. Effiong said this was just a warning as they will be there until the government puts an end to the mobile courts.

“He said that this was just a warning and that they will be there tomorrow if government does not stop the mobile courts,” Mr. Odu said.

Also, sources say the FRSC personnel quickly removed the mobile court as soon as they saw the protesters.

“I learnt that the mobile court was supposed to sit today but I gathered that as soon as they (NURTW) started, they (FRSC) quickly removed the mobile courts,” Mr. Odu added.

CrossRiverWatch had reported that an organization had threatened to sue the FRSC and Cross River State Government for extorting up to NGN1.5 billion from motorists in the guise of mobile courts.

Two months later, the FRSC announced that it had stopped mobile courts in the state.

In January, the mobile court remanded the driver of the state’s commissioner for commerce and industry, Peter Egba in prison after a fight broke out between him and a road safety official after what many said was a minor misunderstanding between the duo.

