By Jonathan Ugbal
Commercial motorists are currently protesting alleged extortion by the Federal Road Safety Corps along the Calabar – Odukpani axis of the Calabar – Itu – Ikot Ekpene highway.
The motorists under the aegis of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) are bearing placards with different messages calling for the removal of the mobile courts along the road as their members are being manhandled.
The Chairman of the Calabar Municipal chapter of the NURTW, Comrade Aniekan Effiong told Calabar24.com Editor, Mr. Richard Odu that they are unhappy with the way their members are being treated at the mobile courts and personnel of the FRSC.
Mr. Odu told CrossRiverWatch that Mr. Effiong said this was just a warning as they will be there until the government puts an end to the mobile courts.
“He said that this was just a warning and that they will be there tomorrow if government does not stop the mobile courts,” Mr. Odu said.
Also, sources say the FRSC personnel quickly removed the mobile court as soon as they saw the protesters.
“I learnt that the mobile court was supposed to sit today but I gathered that as soon as they (NURTW) started, they (FRSC) quickly removed the mobile courts,” Mr. Odu added.
CrossRiverWatch had reported that an organization had threatened to sue the FRSC and Cross River State Government for extorting up to NGN1.5 billion from motorists in the guise of mobile courts.
Two months later, the FRSC announced that it had stopped mobile courts in the state.
In January, the mobile court remanded the driver of the state’s commissioner for commerce and industry, Peter Egba in prison after a fight broke out between him and a road safety official after what many said was a minor misunderstanding between the duo.
2 commentsOn JUST-IN: Motorists Protest Extortion By FRSC Mobile Courts Along Calabar – Odukpani Highway
Their mode of operation is too bad, all they are after is money no matter what u do, even when all your particulars are complete they would look for one or two things to book you! they should be called to order!!
The state Government has turned men of the FRSC to a money spinning machine under the guise of Mobile Court. Though men of the FRSC makes the arrest, the money goes to the Judiciary.Government should increase funding of the Judiciary to avoid this kind of scenario. Though the frequent mobile court has affected drivers, but sane minds would agree that it has also helped in weeding the state of recalcitrant offenders and has help in curbing the menace of Fake Drivers license in the state.