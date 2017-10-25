Nigeria Should Retrace Her Steps – Obong Of Calabar

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V has called for Nigeria to retrace her steps back to agriculture.

The grand patriarch of the Efik kingdom stated this last weekend during the 23, 24 and 25 combined convocation ceremonies of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) where he was also invested as the Chancellor of the Varsity by Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by the Agriculture and Mineral Resources Minister, Audu Ogbeh.

NAN reports that he said the importance of Universities of Agriculture was vital to achieving the diversification of the Nigerian economy embarked upon by the present administration.

He said that: “The importance of Universities of Agriculture will ever remain relevant in the scheme of things in Nigeria.

“This is because we have learnt a big lesson that overdependence on a single commodity like oil, as the main source of earning, is counterproductive.

“Nigeria should retrace its step by going back to agriculture; the over dependence on oil remains a shame and will continue to fail us as Africa’s most populous country.

“The efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to diversify the hitherto monolithic economy are appropriate and welcomed.”

Over 7,000 students bagged different First Class said the Vice Chancellor, Professor Olalade Onikuomoehin.

“In all the three sessions, 203 students bagged First Class, while 2, 878 got Second Class Upper, while 3,602 and 828 others got Second Class Lower and Third Class respectively, with only 32 made ordinary pass,” Olalade said.

1,881 students graduated for the 2013/2014 session, while 2,731 graduated for the 2014/2015 session and 3,065 graduated for the 2015/2016 session.

