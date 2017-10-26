Notorious Criminal, ‘Skybet’ Arrested Again In Calabar

By Our Reporter

A notorious criminal terrorizing the popular timber market and it’s environs in Calabar Municipality, Cross River State, Skybet has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force, Cross River State Command.

Skybet as he’s fondly called was arrested Wednesday night according to eye witnesses who spoke in anonymity.

“Yesterday night Skybet was arrested by some Policemen in timber market, he’s a bad guy, almost all shop owners around here knows him. He has robbed me severally, likewise many people here.

“The gave him a hot chase before catching him, when they caught him they took him on their shoulders. In the process a pistol fell from his trouser.” The anonymous person revealed.

CrossRiverWatch investigation further revealed that Skybet just returned from Afokang Prison in Calabar not up to a month.

At the time of filing this report, all efforts made to contact the State Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo for comments were not yet successful.

