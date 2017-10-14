Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Online Journalists In Cross River Tasked On Ethics And Professionalism

By Ogar Monday

The Association of Cross River Online Journalists (ACROJ) has organized a one day capacity building workshop for members.

The training which was held at Adsuit Hotels Calabar focused on the theme; Online Journalism: Skills and Ethics.

Speaking as one of the resource persons, the Cross River State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Rosemary Archibong stated that the “Workshop is timely and important considering the fact that your medium is not only a new phenomenon in journalism practice but that which should be guided carefully to protect your integrity as well as those you publicize.”

The Commissioner advised those present to use their mediums to “Promote governance by educating and sensitizing the public about government policies and programs, protecting human rights and promoting tolerance among various social groups thereby creating societal stability for good governance.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Hit FM Calabar, Mr. Patrick Ugbe stated that the online media is taking over from the mainstream media and that even most mainstream mediums have started investing in their online platforms.

Ugbe stated that this places a heavy responsibility on online practitioners to be truthful, factual, impartial and balanced.

Speaking  on “Election and Crisis Reporting” Mrs. Florence Oluohu, Editor Daily, Nigerian Chronicle said “Reporting an election, just as reporting a crisis situation, more than the reportage of many aspects of journalism, calls for extreme caution, care and calculation.”

She maintained that as “Bona fide online journalists, ethics must be respected, fairness must be observed, and balance must be achieved as the tripod that makes journalism a noble profession duly recognized by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Earlier speaking the Acting Chairman of ACROJ Mr. Hope Obeten stated that the training is a first among others to come that will equip online journalists in the State on ethical reporting and increase their capacity to serve their readers better.

