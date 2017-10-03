Police Arrest Man For Raping Corps Member In Cross River

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Mr. Michael Edet is currently Police custody after his arrest for allegedly defiling a female youth corps member (names withheld) serving in Ekpri-Obutong area of Bakassi local government area in southern Cross River State last weekend.

Mr. Edet is said to have broken into Block A6, Obutong Estate at about 11:00 PM on Friday where he spent about half an hour allegedly defiling the corps member before carting away valuables including phones and cash.

“As you can see, these houses don’t have burglary proof bars. It is just the glass and anyone can enter at any time. We live in a very dangerous environment and we have been facing serious security challenges in this estate,” one of the victim’s neighbor who craved anonymity told The PUNCH.

“This is not the first time they are defiling women in this place. It is quite unfortunate that this time, it is a visitor that was the victim.

“We learnt that she had been moved to Calabar because as we speak, she is still in shock. But we are also happy that the police did a good job by apprehending the culprit. We believe that justice will be served.”

Another corps member, who did not want his name mentioned, told The PUNCH that his colleague recognised the suspect because he stayed for close to 30 minutes in her house.

“She told us that she recognised the suspect’s voice and the shoes he wore, but she is still in shock about what happened to her. She was glad he has been arrested,” he said.

The suspect, a popular petroleum dealer in the area whose wife recently put to birth then went into hiding after information suggesting he had been recognised, but was eventually apprehended at Akpabuyo, Police sources said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident.

She said, “It is true. We have arrested the suspect and he has been identified by his victim as the person who broke into his (sic) house that fateful night.”

Also, the National Youth Service Corps PRO in the state, Abdullahi Yuguda, said, “We applaud the role played by security agencies in Bakassi, which led to the arrest of the culprit. The NYSC will not relent until justice is done.”

