Second Chance Initiative Kicks Off 3CG Campaign in Calabar

By Ogar Monday

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based in Calabar, Second Chance Initiative has launched its Clean, Comfortable and Confident Girl-Child (3CG) campaign in Calabar the Cross River State capital.

The campaign which is held to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child was held at Government Primary School, Ikot Awentin, Calabar.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of Second Chance Initiative, Lilian Oyama, stated that “This year’s theme; ‘The Power Of An Adolescent Girl-Vision For 2030’, is indicative of the fact that the girl child is a valuable part of our world. Girls are a source of power, energy and creativity to the family and society at large.

“The theme calls for an assessment of the progress made so far in securing the rights of girls since the adoption of the MDGs, and looking into the future, to the deadline for achieving the newly adopted SDGs-Goal 8, with calls for promoting gender equality and eliminating violence against girls and women at all levels.” She said.

Mrs. Lilian listed some of the challenges affecting the girl child to include access to education, gender based violence, poor access to reproductive health information and services, adding that it is in order to check these challenges that Second Chance Initiative is organizing the campaign.

She said the campaign is being held in a primary school because “early education about menstruation changes everything in a girl’s life”

Also speaking, Dr. Betta Edu, Director General Cross River Primary Health Care Development Agency who was represented by Mrs. Bassey Henshaw said the need for a hygienic life, especially for young females is important.

She also stated that “all need to learn how to deal with our menstrual flow and learn to live with it without fear.”

The event which was held in partnership with UNFPA and Rotary Club ended with the distribution of sanitary pads and soaps.

