By CrossRiverWatch Admin
The wife of the Commissioner for Rural Transformation, Establishment and Training, Honorable Sunday Achunekang has died.
Mrs. Achunekang is said to have died on Wednesday morning after a brief illness.
Friends say she had complained of ill health on Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning, was taken by her husband to an undisclosed hospital where she gave up the ghost.
Colleagues, family and friends have been thronging the Calabar residence of the former Obanliku local government area Chairman to condole with the family.
As at press time, it was unclear if burial arrangements have been made.
One commentOn Wife Of Cross River Commissioner, Sunday Achunekang Dies
may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace ! Amen!!!