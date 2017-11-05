Cross River Government Begins School Feeding Program

By Grace Orok

The Cross River State Government has commenced the ‘Home Grown School Feeding Program; an initiative of the federal government which began in 2016.

The program kicked off on Thursday last week CrossRiverWatch gathered.

One of the food vendors, Quuensley Bassey posted images and a video of her sharing meals to public school pupils on her Facebook wall.

Mr. Okulaja had on Monday last week in a press conference, told journalists that the program which preliminary processes began in November 2016 will start “In a few days.”

This comes 5 months after the earlier date announced by Mr. Gab Okulaja who heads the implementation team in the state, earlier in the year.

However, he failed to mention why it did not kick off in April 2017 as he had announced.

Mr. Okulaja had told journalist in mid March that the state will begin feeding about 60,000 pupils in 6 weeks.

But, efforts to get him to react on the failure to kick off on the earlier stated date in the months of June and July failed as calls to his known line were not taken.

“We are feeding a total of 181,000 pupils in Primarys 1-3,” Mr. Okulaja said last week adding that a combined 5,000 team of farmers, food vendors and poultry suppliers were also part of the team.

