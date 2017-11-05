Efik/German Development Forum Tasked To Maximize Social Media (VIDEO)

By Archibong Jeremiah

Members of Efik/German Development Forum have been charged to take advantage of the social media to spread the achievement s of the Efik kingdom.

The charge was given at the inauguration of the group by Mr. Joe-Marry Ekeng Ita Executive Secretary of Calabar Urban Development Agency (CUDA), who chaired the occasion which held in Calabar the Cross River State capital.

Watch full report on CrossRiverWatch TV

Short Link:

