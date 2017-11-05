Monday, November 06, 2017

Efik/German Development Forum Tasked To Maximize Social Media (VIDEO)

By Archibong Jeremiah

Members of Efik/German Development Forum have been charged to take advantage of the social media to spread the achievement s of the Efik kingdom.

The charge was given at the inauguration of the group by Mr. Joe-Marry Ekeng Ita Executive Secretary of Calabar Urban Development Agency (CUDA), who chaired the occasion which held in Calabar the Cross River State capital.

Watch full report on CrossRiverWatch TV

