Efik/German Development Forum Tasked To Maximize Social Media (VIDEO)

By Archibong Jeremiah
Members of Efik/German Development Forum have been charged to take advantage of the social media to spread the achievement s of the Efik kingdom.
The charge was given at the inauguration of the group by Mr. Joe-Marry Ekeng Ita Executive Secretary of Calabar Urban Development Agency (CUDA), who chaired the occasion which held in Calabar the Cross River State capital.
