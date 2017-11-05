Monday, November 06, 2017

New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now

HAPPENING NOW: Tension In Ugaga As Herdsman Chops Off Native’s Hand

In Breaking News, National News, Reports
Share this now

There is ongoing tension in Ugaga community, Yala LGA in northern Cross River state.

CrossRiverWatch gathered that the crises has been sparked off by an altercation between a herdsman and a native who went to harvest fresh pepper from his farm.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs who is a native of Ugaga told CrossRiverWatch that, while the unnamed native was harvestig his pepper, “a Fulani herdsman was approaching with his herd and the man warned him not to tresspass through his farm again and the Fulani herdsman got angry and brought out a knife and chopped of the man’s hand.

“The DPO in Yala says the Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate arrest of the herdsman who is yet to be found. We have spoken to the youths especially, to see how the tense situation can be brought under control and the victim is receiving treatment in the hospital but there is still tension on the ground.”

More details later….

New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now

Text Advert by CRWatch :Place Yours

Will You To Learn How To Make Millions Of Naira Making Special Creams From Your Kitchen?.Click Here

My Friend Peter Almost Lost His Wife Because His Sexual Problem.Click Here To See What Saved Him


Expose Your Business And Make More Sales. Advertise On CrossRiverWatch.com Today

Share this now
Topics:
Eric Anderson And A Cross River Commissioner For Carnival BY OGAR MONDAY
FG Stops Obono-Obla As Head Of Public Property Recovery Panel, Curtail Media Appearances

You may also read!

Sports Coach Slumps And Die In Calabar

Nov 5, 2017 143 0 CommentsBy:

By CrossRiverWatch Admin He jogged into the UJ Esuene Stadium in the morning (Saturdau) to keep a rendezvous with

Read More...

Calabar’s Foremost Record Label Says New Video Dance Steps Will Stun The World

Nov 5, 2017 108 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Oto-bong Clement Advert by CRWatch :Place Yours Short Link:New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all

Read More...

Efik/German Development Forum Tasked To Maximize Social Media (VIDEO)

Nov 5, 2017 83 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Archibong Jeremiah Members of Efik/German Development Forum have been charged to take advantage of the social media to

Read More...

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now