HAPPENING NOW: Tension In Ugaga As Herdsman Chops Off Native’s Hand

There is ongoing tension in Ugaga community, Yala LGA in northern Cross River state.

CrossRiverWatch gathered that the crises has been sparked off by an altercation between a herdsman and a native who went to harvest fresh pepper from his farm.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs who is a native of Ugaga told CrossRiverWatch that, while the unnamed native was harvestig his pepper, “a Fulani herdsman was approaching with his herd and the man warned him not to tresspass through his farm again and the Fulani herdsman got angry and brought out a knife and chopped of the man’s hand.

“The DPO in Yala says the Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate arrest of the herdsman who is yet to be found. We have spoken to the youths especially, to see how the tense situation can be brought under control and the victim is receiving treatment in the hospital but there is still tension on the ground.”

More details later….

