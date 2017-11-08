Thursday, November 09, 2017

New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now

JUST IN: Police Gun Down 5 Suspected Kidnappers In Ikom, Rescue Woman

In Breaking News, National News, News, Reports
Admin
Share this now

By Archibong Jeremiah And Jonathan Ugbal

Men of the Ikom Division of the Nigeria Police early this morning killed 5 suspected kidnappers in Ikom Local Government Area of Central Cross River State.

A group of 7 gunmen had kidnapped a businesswoman Mrs. Asimco at Asimco street along Ogoja road in the urban center and following a distress call, a Police patrol team chased them to a forest.

Following a gun duel, the police killed 4 of the bandits in the forest. One was said to have been arrested alive and taken to the police station and was later shot by a policeman in the station while 2 of the bandits are still on the run but their victim has been rescued.

The Spokesperson for the State Police Command, ASP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident to CrossRiverWatch on phone and disclosed that the corpses and other suspects were being transported to the State Command Headquarters in Calabar as at Press Time.

New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now

Text Advert by CRWatch :Place Yours

Will You To Learn How To Make Millions Of Naira Making Special Creams From Your Kitchen?.Click Here

My Friend Peter Almost Lost His Wife Because His Sexual Problem.Click Here To See What Saved Him


Expose Your Business And Make More Sales. Advertise On CrossRiverWatch.com Today

Share this now
Topics:
Cross River Is Most Violent State In Niger Delta – PIND Conflict Tracker

You may also read!

Political Parties Threaten To Sue Ayade If Local Government Elections Fail To Hold In December (VIDEO)

Nov 8, 2017 378 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Archibong Jeremiah Political parties in Cross River State have threatened to sue the State Governor Senator Ben Ayade,

Read More...

Cross River Hires Romanian To Manage Calabar Rovers

Nov 8, 2017 200 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Jonathan Ugbal The Cross River State Government has engaged the services of a Romanian, Dorian Marin to manage

Read More...

Niger Delta Is Our Collective Patrimony – Ndoma-Egba Sues For Calm From Niger Delta Avengers

Nov 8, 2017 182 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Ushang Ewa The Chairman, Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba has sued for

Read More...

2 commentsOn JUST IN: Police Gun Down 5 Suspected Kidnappers In Ikom, Rescue Woman

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now