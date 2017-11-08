JUST IN: Police Gun Down 5 Suspected Kidnappers In Ikom, Rescue Woman

By Archibong Jeremiah And Jonathan Ugbal
Men of the Ikom Division of the Nigeria Police early this morning killed 5 suspected kidnappers in Ikom Local Government Area of Central Cross River State.
A group of 7 gunmen had kidnapped a businesswoman Mrs. Asimco at Asimco street along Ogoja road in the urban center and following a distress call, a Police patrol team chased them to a forest.
Following a gun duel, the police killed 4 of the bandits in the forest. One was said to have been arrested alive and taken to the police station and was later shot by a policeman in the station while 2 of the bandits are still on the run but their victim has been rescued.
The Spokesperson for the State Police Command, ASP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident to CrossRiverWatch on phone and disclosed that the corpses and other suspects were being transported to the State Command Headquarters in Calabar as at Press Time.
