Local Organizing Committee Of Ayade Mega Trophy Inaugurated

By Ogar Monday

The Local Organizing Committee of the 2nd Cross River State Governors cup tagged Ayade Mega Trophy has been inaugurated in Calabar the Cross River State Capital.

Inaugurating the Committee at the State Headquarters of the Ministry of Youths and Sports, the Commissioner of the Ministry, Mr. Asu Okang stated that the Committee has been saddled with the responsibility of seeing to the organizing of a tournament that is befitting of the status of the State and the Governor.

Mr. Okang charged the Committee not to spare any idea that will lead to maximum discovery of grass root talents and bring them to limelight as that is one of the reasons why the competition was created.

He gave his assurance that the management and coaching crew of the State’s Team, Calabar Rovers will be at the different centers to scout for outstanding talents and integrate them to the team.

The Commissioner further stated that the tournament is borne out of the State’s deliberate policy to develop sports in the state and put the state in the forefront of sports development in the country.

Speaking after his inauguration, the Chairman of the LOC and a Special Adviser to the Governor on Sports Development, Mr. Effiwatt Effiom

Other members of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) include Mike Ushie as Secretary, Prince Agbor, Undeshi Ogar, Andrea Inyang and Kingsley Eroma as Committee members amongst others.

The competition is to commence on the 1Oth November and end on the 3rd of December and will take place in 4 centers in Ikom, Ogoja, and Calabar 1 and 2.

According to the Commissioner, winner of the competition is to get a million naira, the runner up 300,000 naira and the 2nd runner up 200,000 naira.

