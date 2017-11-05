Sunday, November 05, 2017

New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now

Refugee Management: FG, UN Hail Ayade Over Camping Of 2,400 Cameroonian Refugees

In Breaking News, International News, National News, Reports
Admin
Share this now

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

Following the camping of over 2,400 Cameroonian migrants at different points by the Cross River State Government, the Nigerian Government and the United Nations have commended the Governor, Senator Ben Ayade for welcoming the migrants and assisting them.

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Hajia Sadiya Farouq and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNCHR), Country Representative to Nigeria and the ECOWAS, Anotonio Canhandula gave the commendation Friday in Calabar, the state capital when the duo led a delegation on a courtesy visit to Mr. Ayade in his office.

“We thank you for your hospitality and your benevolence towards them and to also plead with the refugees themselves who are here in Calabar,” said Hajia Sadiya, adding that: “We want to really use this opportunity to thank you for accepting them and also giving them all kinds of assistance that they require.”

She said that the Commission has registered over 2,000 migrants who are camped in the state and blamed the influx on the crisis that erupted in Southern Cameroon.

“So far we have registered over 2,000. The Commission in collaboration with the UNHCR, SEMA has been on the field for the past 3 weeks to register them,” said Sadiya who also disclosed that camps have been set up in Ikom, Amana in Obanliku and Obudu local government areas.

She further added that relief materials are currently being distributed while other processes were ongoing as stipulated in the United Nation’s charter of Geneva in 1951.

“We are profiling them now together with the State Security Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Police Force,” she said.

Cross River Governor, Sen. Ben Ayade (L) exchanging pleasantries with the United Nation’s High Commission for Refugees Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Anotonio Canhandula (M) Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDP’s, Hajia Sadiya Farouq (R) after a courtesy visit by the duo on the Governor at Government House Calabar, Friday. (Credit: GHC/Dan Williams)

Mr. Canhandula in his remarks said that he was the only one among his family members that did not grow up as a refugee but quickly added that his working with the UNHCR was some form of supplementation and said Mr. Ayade’s act was in cue with the true nature of Africans.

He said that he wants to give a “message of gratitude and appreciation for the solidarity that you have already shown in receiving refugees in your state.”

He continued: “Being a refuge says a lot to me personally and working for this organization is some form of supplementation of what I have seen in Mozambique.

“In Mozambique we say that when you see your neighbor house is burning, run and help and that is exactly what you have done. That is an African spirit that we have seen everywhere, where actually when we see a neighbor suffering, the neighbor gives a shoulder to help him without asking questions.”

Canhandula added that the UNHCR High Commissioner was ‘looking very closely at this situation’ and; “He will like to reconfirm to your excellency that we will remain personal in managing these situation until it is resolved.”

Mr. Ayade in his remarks said that from his records, a total of over 2,430 refugees are being camped in the state and explained that the state camped those at Ikom only 3 kilometers away from the border to prevent a situation detrimental to the state.

He lampooned the United Nations for failing to live up to expectations and wondered why it failed in its duty stipulated in Charter 51.

The Governor however promised to keep the state doors open to welcome Cameroonians in the state.

Cross River Governor, Sen. Ben Ayade (L) in a handshake with the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDP’s, Hajia Sadiya Farouq (R) during a courtesy visit by the Commission on the Governor at Government House Calabar, Friday. (Credit: GHC/Dan Williams)

New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now

Text Advert by CRWatch :Place Yours

Will You To Learn How To Make Millions Of Naira Making Special Creams From Your Kitchen?.Click Here

My Friend Peter Almost Lost His Wife Because His Sexual Problem.Click Here To See What Saved Him


Expose Your Business And Make More Sales. Advertise On CrossRiverWatch.com Today

Share this now
Topics:
Calabar Court Orders Navy To Pay Bricklayer NGN75 Million

You may also read!

Local Organizing Committee Of Ayade Mega Trophy Inaugurated

Nov 3, 2017 149 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Ogar Monday The Local Organizing Committee of the 2nd Cross River State Governors cup tagged Ayade Mega Trophy

Read More...

2nd Theresa Udie Annual Mentoring Forum Holds In Calabar

Nov 3, 2017 117 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Ogar Monday/Philip Agba The 2nd edition of the annual Theresa Undie Mentoring Forum has held in Calabar, the

Read More...

Cross River Health Ministry Destroys 600kg of Unwholesome Frozen Foods, Groceries

Nov 1, 2017 268 0 CommentsBy:

By CrossRiverWatch Admin The Food Safety and Inspection Services Unit of the Department of Public Health in the Cross

Read More...

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now