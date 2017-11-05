Monday, November 06, 2017

New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now

Sports Coach Slumps And Die In Calabar

In Breaking News, National News, Reports, Sports
Share this now

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

He jogged into the UJ Esuene Stadium in the morning (Saturdau) to keep a rendezvous with the members of the public and sundry state Athletes, who had adopted him as their personal coach and Aerobics Instructor. However, today’s rendezvous turned out to be with death.

As coach Paul Banigo was putting together his exercise tools, he slumped and cried for help, but none was rendered. All those present, initially ran to different compass directions, for sundry reasons. Paul Banigo died.

The Stadium Clinic is not functional and I am working with the Hon Commissioner for Health to remedy this anomaly.

Today’s tragedy caught us by surprise and came to us at a time that we are financially unstable.

Since no hospital would accept Coach Banigo’s Corpse without the requisite financial commitment, we were left in a quandary. But initial help came our way through ex Gov Donald Duke and his wife Onari… (God bless Their Benevolent Souls). Mrs Duke reached out to the Navy Hospital, Calabar and they agreed to receive the body for “autopsy and embalmment”.

We have visited the hospital for the third time this night, the Corpse is in good hands and His Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade has been briefed accordingly and the needful will be done.

As a staff of the CRS, Paul had taken up the extra responsibility of taking up those who had recently been dislocated from using the House of Assembly hill for exercise purposes, due to recent security concerns. On the fateful Saturday morning, Paul died on duty, on official duty. But when he fell, initial help could not be rendered. Not even a CPR? So sad.

The 8 years relegation of the Sports Commission created the rot… No Ambulances, offices, buses,facilities etc. The process of rebuilding the infrastructure and repositioning sports is on and it is “work in progress”.

The CRS Governor will fund and staff the UJ Esuene Stadium Clinic, we are committed to work with the Commissioner for Health, SA Budget and the CRSHA to achieve this with the 2018 Budget.

No avoidable tragedy should befall us again in CRS Sports family. Never Again.

Rest in Peace Coach Paul Banigo.

Rt. Hon. Orok Otu Duke JP
Chairman,
CRS Sports Commission.

New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now

Text Advert by CRWatch :Place Yours

Will You To Learn How To Make Millions Of Naira Making Special Creams From Your Kitchen?.Click Here

My Friend Peter Almost Lost His Wife Because His Sexual Problem.Click Here To See What Saved Him


Expose Your Business And Make More Sales. Advertise On CrossRiverWatch.com Today

Share this now
FG Stops Obono-Obla As Head Of Public Property Recovery Panel, Curtail Media Appearances

You may also read!

HAPPENING NOW: Tension In Ugaga As Herdsman Chops Off Native’s Hand

Nov 5, 2017 142 0 CommentsBy:

There is ongoing tension in Ugaga community, Yala LGA in northern Cross River state. CrossRiverWatch gathered that the crises

Read More...

Eric Anderson And A Cross River Commissioner For Carnival BY OGAR MONDAY

Nov 5, 2017 138 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By CrossRiverWatch Admin Just recently, the Cross River State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade relieved himself of the burden of

Read More...

Calabar’s Foremost Record Label Says New Video Dance Steps Will Stun The World

Nov 5, 2017 108 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Oto-bong Clement Advert by CRWatch :Place Yours Short Link:New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all

Read More...

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now