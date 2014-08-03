Cross River Government Endorses Obudu Face Of Culture Pageant

by crossriverwatch admin

The Cross River State Government has endorsed the Obudu Face of Culture event as one of the state’s event committed to promoting and sustaining the state’s rich cultural potentials.

The endorsement of the prestigious annual cultural event was contained in a letter issued recently by the state department of Culture and Heritage with reference number DCH/S/211/VOL.II/128 and signed by, Dr. (Mrs.) Mary T. Agba and directed to Mountain Cinemas Nigeria, the Organizers of the Obudu Face of Culture pageant.

According to the letter the event has shown an uncommon commitment to the culture sub-sector, hence the state was proud to identify with the organizers of the event to continue to promote the state’s rich cultural potentials.

The letter reads in part “in recognition of your organization’s efforts in hosting/planning of the annual prestigious Obudu New Yam Festival as well as your uncommon commitment in the Cultural Sub-sector of the State, the Department of Culture and Heritage is proud to associate with your organization in the upliftment of Culture/Tourism in the state.”

“We are particularly impressed with your annual hosting of the ‘Face of Culture’ pageant and the Cultural Carnival in Obudu Local Government Area. We hereby recognize and endorse the efforts of your organization and to encourage you to seek for corporate collaboration for the event as you may deem necessary,” the letter reads further.

“We assure you of the support of the Department of Culture and Heritage to this worthy cause,” the letter concludes.

High Innovators Concept, HIC, the publicist of the Obudu Face of Culture event, in a reaction through Mr. Joe Omini said the endorsement is a shining light to the fact that the much efforts invested in the event by Mountain Cinemas Nigeria was not a waste and called on organizations and institutions concerned with preserving culture in the state not to relent in giving support to the event.

“In a time like this when our culture is continuously suffering depletion coupled with calls to revitalize our culture, this endorsement becomes timely and needful. We hereby call on organizations and institutions concerned about the plight of our endangered indigenous cultural heritage not to relent in their support to the yearly cultural event, especially this year’s Obudu Face of Culture that promises to still hold in style.”

The Obudu Face of Culture pageant and cultural carnival event is an annual cultural event that holds every September 5th as part of the Obudu New Yam celebration activities featuring a beehive of cultural activities showcasing the state’s rich culture.

Since it began in 2010, the event has continued to bring together cultural enthusiasts from across Nigeria including prominent Nollywood faces to Obudu, where the event is being hosted yearly.

