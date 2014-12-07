Eta Mbora Beat Nkoyo Toyo, Kate Henshaw To Clinch Calabar/Odukpani PDP Ticket

By Jonathan Ugbal

Reports reaching CrossRiverWatch indicate that Eta Mbora, a former Deputy Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly has emerged the PDP flag bearer in yesterday’s Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Federal Constituency PDP primaries elections.

Eta Mbora scored 48 votes to beat incumbent Nkoyo Toyo with a slim margin, as she scored 40 votes with Nollywood ace actor Kate Henshaw coming a distant third.

In Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South federal constituency primaries, incumbent Essien Ayi carried the day for the fourth consecutive time with 70 votes while Dominic Aqua Edem, his closest rival scored 56 votes.

In what seemed to be a signature tone, the primaries held amidst tight security in the various venues.

