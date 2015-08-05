Air Peace Commence Flights To Calabar As Aero Adds New Route

By Jeremiah Archibong
Air Peace, one of the new airlines in the country has commenced daily commercial flights from Abuja and Lagos to the Margaret Ekpo International Aiport in Calabar CrossRiverWatch can report.
Aero Contractors which has been travelling the Calabar-Lagos route for years now has also concluded arrangements to commence the Calabar-Abuja route from Saturday August 8, as well Calabar to Nigeria Air Force Base, Port Harcourt, in Rivers State from Friday, August 7, 2015.
It will be recalled the Aero Contractors last month also commenced scheduled commercial flights every Friday and Sunday from Calabar to Bebi Airstrip in Obudu Ranch Resort, making Cross River the first and only state in the country with intra state scheduled commercial flights. While arrangements are also in top gear to activate the Calabar- Enugu route.
The few flights into Calabar have hitherto left several tourist sites in the state that are expected to generate huge revenue for the state comatose due to the transportation difficulties tourists face in a bid to get to the state.
This development is creating a lot of excitement among stakeholders in the aviation industry in Cross River with expectation that the additional flights will open up more opportunities in the state and boost the tourism drive of the government.
The CEO of Asolox Travels, official traveling agent to Aero on the new routes, Mr. Solomon Aboh went disclose that the additional flights to the Cross River State capital will create ripple effects of unimaginable dimensions both for industry operators and sundry businesses.
He commended the state governor, Senator Ben Ayade for his relentless effort in driving the process that led to the additional flights into Calabar and called on Cross Riverians to support the present administration to achieve greater things for the state.
The Air Peace schedule for now is Abuja – Calabar 4pm, Lagos – Calabar 9am, Calabar – Lagos 10:40am and Calabar – Abuja 1:10pm daily.
14 Comments
Carol
Why are there no return flights from Bebi to Calabar? And the sole travel agents for that route – Asolok, where are they located? I find it cumbersome if I have to travel by road back to Calabar. Aero should please lok into that critically. We are talking about a six hour journey by road. It’s not selling.
Danboy
It is time you and your friends support the construction of the superhighway which will drastically reduce the travel time between the Ranch and Calabar.
Anwakang
Tell them.
Tony Esidene
May God continue to bless our able governor Ben Ayade for his service to humanity. Cross River State (My pride) is alive again.. The people’s Paradise,