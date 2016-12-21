CalabarBlog, Hit FM, Tinapa To Host Ultra Pool Party December 27

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Fun seekers coming to Cross River State for the 2016 Calabar Festival will be treated to a pre Carnival party on December 27, 2016 CrossRiverWatch can authoritatively report.

The event tag “Tinapa Ultra Pool Party” is powered by the Tinapa premier business and leisure resort, Calabarblog.com, Hit FM and Dasobel events and will feature a party with A-list celebrities, music from 5 award winning DJ’s, 4 celebrity hosts, live performances, comedy and more.

Organisers say other side attractions include bikini contests, international models, water games, grills, shisha, bonfire, loads of premium alcohol, and some exciting giveaways.

The event slated for Tuesday, December 27 at the Tinapa water Park is scheduled to begin by 1:00 PM with a green carpet event and will last till 10:00 PM with participants advised to “Dress to get wet” and on white.

The Gate fee ranges from 2000 Naira for regular to 5000 Naira for VIP while bookings for table and pool beds can be made by contacting 07031973119 or 08097306633.

Play the Tinapa Ultra Pool Party jingle

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.