Cross River Super HighWay Still On Course As Government Meets Host Communities

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Cross River state government has assured Cross Riverians that the super highway project will not be stopped by the current bottle necks it is experiencing but will be brought to completion as planned by the Ayade administration.

This assurance was given by the Special Adviser, Technical to the Governor on the Super Highway, Architect Eric Akpo at a stakeholders meeting yesterday in Calabar.

The meeting had in attendance the Minister of Environment who was represented by the Federal Controller in the Federal Ministry of Environment, Pastor Olawonyin Ismaila and several clan heads, elders, women and youths of the affected communities along the course of the super highway.

The Special Adviser Technical, Arch Eric Akpo said the meeting was a continuous dialogue for both the delegates and government to fine tune better ways of collaboration and understanding from both parties as government remains resolute in ensuring that the project comes to fruition.

He reiterated government’s stance in ensuring that all damaged economic trees, farm lands as well as houses will be adequately compensated.

Some of the community leaders who spoke emphasized the issue of compensation for their lands and properties that will be affected by the project and pledged support for the government in the execution of the project with some wishing the road could still pass through their domains.

Earlier in his remark, the representative of the Minister, Pastor Olawoyin Ismaila, thanked the people for their composure and their support for the state government and assured the people that the federal government is committed to seeing the road project commence and get to completion.

