Obudu Gets First Female Professor

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Lucy Udida, a lecturer in the Department of Educational Administration and Planning of the University of Calabar has emerged the first female Professor of Obudu origin CrossRiverWatch authoritatively reports.

Udida who began lecturing on September 1, 1998 was recently elevated to the rank of a professor following her fulfilment of the requirements sources in UNICAL reliably informed CrossRiverWatch.

She has since amassed a total of 440 Credit Unit hours lecturing and supervising undergraduates and post-graduate students of the varsity and belongs to no fewer than 8 professional and learned societies.

With four scholarships and prizes under her belt, Udida has completed 2 researches, 17 publications in foreign journals, 30 publications in local journals, written 3 books, contributed 8 chapters in different books and 4 conference proceedings.

As at the time of her first appointment, Udida held a Bachelor of Education B.Ed (Hons) -1992, National Certificate of Education (NCE) – 1984, a TCGD II Certificate – 1978 and a First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) – 1973.

Since then she had also been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Educational Administration in Higher Education, University of Calabar, Calabar Nigeria – 2005 and a Master of Education (M.ED) – 2000.

