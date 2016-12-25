YULETIDE: Ogoja State Assembly Representative Shares 1.5 Million Naira Largesse To Constituents

By Our Reporter

The member representing Ogoja State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Odey has shared Christmas gift items to his constituents to the tune of (1.5m) naira only.

Speaking while presenting the gifts, Hon. Odey thanked his constituents for entrusting him with their mandate and promised never to forget them through thick or thin.

He said, “I thank you so much for believing in me and trusting me with something as vital as your mandate, let me assure you that I can never forget you people, it is not that I have enough but I care enough for all of you and I want to make sure nobody celebrates the yuletide in hunger, that’s why no matter how challenging times are, I had to squeeze myself to make sure I reach out to you.”

Sharing the Christmas largesse which includes 10 bags of rice and a hundred thousand naira each for the ten political wards in his constituency plus another hundred thousand for Ogoja students, Peter pleaded that, “I beg you with the name of God, my sacrifice will be defeated if you collect this money and rice and share it here in town without taking it to your various wards.”

The event was attended by the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Joe Abang, Paul Adinye, Ogoja PDP Chapter Chairman, Tony Adinye, State PDP Deputy Legal Adviser among others who lauded the gesture.

