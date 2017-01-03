3 Days Poetry Fiesta Ends In Calabar

By Ogar Monday

Festival of Poetry Foundation (FPF) has ended a three days poetry fiesta in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

Speaking at the event which was organized by the foundation in collaboration with James Ene Henshaw Foundation (JEHF), Mr. Eriata Oribhabor, Chairman Festival of Poetry Foundation described the fiesta as a stride to revive, imprint, discover and build the poetry culture in the society.

Adding that, “A celebration of poetry is a vehicle for reorienting people towards societal upliftment. And it is also aimed at celebrating poets in Nigeria and around the globe working for the betterment of societies worldwide.”

On his part, the Secretary of the James Henshaw Foundation (JEHF), Mr. James Henshaw (JNR) said that it was a great honor for them hosting such a number of persons on something they hold dear.

He encouraged participants to open their minds, ears and eyes and enjoy all that the festival has on offer and should never fail to come back to the foundation when any idea of such pops up.

The three days event which is the 2nd annual, featured poetry performances, readings, spoken words, tour of a poetry gallery, basket of poetry jazz music and a drama titled “The re-education of Gina Obi” presented by the James Ene Henshaw Foundation.

