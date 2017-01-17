Cross River CSOs Advocate Legislation To Compel Public Officers Children To Attend Public School

By Ogar Monday

Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CESAFA) has asked the Cross River State House of Assembly to pass a legislation compelling politicians and all public office holders to enroll their children in public schools not private schools.

The resolution was part of a communique issued at of the Education Stakeholders Dialogue Initiative, organized by the Civil Society Action Coalition on Education signed by Ben Usang, the State Coordinator, Obongha Osam and Eshua Joseph, communique committee Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Other issues discussed at the Stakeholders meeting which had in attendance representation from the Ministry of Education, principals of public and private schools, special education centers, civil society groups and parents included issues of roaming of students during school hours, examination malpractice etc.

They also urged government to partner with NGO’s to check the issue of roaming of students during school hours by getting database of students that will facilitate direct communication with students and their parents, poor infrastructure in rural schools among others.

Other resolutions reached include: “early information/sensitization of parents on payments of fees at closure of schools against next resumption.

“Child care centers should be established in schools and counselors engaged to counsel students on the dangers of roaming.

“Students as a matter of policy should be made to write their WAEC wherever they are schooling to wipe out the issue of special centers.

“Government should pay more attention to improving infrastructure and the learning environment in rural and special needs schools across the State.

“The Government should not allow the newly established Institute of Technology and Management to deteriorate due to neglect, poor funding or poor political will to ensure standards are maintained.

“And Government as a matter of deliberate policy should recognize and promote the work of NGO’s involved in non-formal education, contribute to youth development and sustainable development of the State”.

Earlier while speaking, the State Commissioner of Education Mr. Godwin Ettah who was represented by Mr. Abia Chris thanked the group for their interest in the sector and commended their effort.

His words, “It’s not easy for people to come into an area as dry as education; an area where many people are not interested. So we commend CESAFA for coming to salvage the decay and mess that is already engulfing education.”

Also, the Coordinator of the group Mr. Ben Usang said, “The intention of this project is to share some issues as civil societies and while sharing those issues we reach a meaningful understanding between the stakeholders. We will listen to the position of Government and Government listens to the concerns of civil society.”

