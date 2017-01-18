Cross River Ministry Of Health Warns Against Increasing Kerosene Explosion Cases

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Cross River State Ministry of Health has warned against the increasing cases of kerosene explosion related cases in the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital in the past few days.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong is calling on the general public to be mindful of the type of kerosene they purchase for use especially those that use it in their homes.

According to a press released signed by the Commissioner and made available to CrossRiverWatch, “A simple sample test shows that if the color of the kerosene is golden or light yellow it is likely to be adulterated kerosene. Furthermore if the smell is irritating, pungent or choking it is likely to be adulterated with gasoline. Also, if the product evaporates fast, it is an indication that it is adulterated and very volatile and hence potentially explosive.

“If you notice any of these things the next time you buy your kerosene please report to the appropriate authorities immediately. Kerosene when unsafely handled creates a fire risk.”

The Commissioner urges the public to be very vigilant as she commemorates with families of the victims.

