Early Payment Of Salary By Ayade Is Indication Of Trust In State’s Work Force – Government

By Ogar Monday

The Cross River State Commissioner of Rural Transformation, Establishment and Training, Mr. Sunday Achunekang has stated that the State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade’s prompt and early payment of workers salary is an indication of great trust in the State’s work-force.

The Commissioner added that the Governor’s payment of salaries before time will surely raise eye brows but added that when compared with those who appreciate the gesture, we all will understand the need for that.

His words, “By paying salaries ahead of time, he has demonstrated good faith, but some persons will still not like it. How many people don’t like it and how many like it. Am sure if you compare the two groups you will know who. Because am sure that most persons in Cross River State like it.

“The Governor has demonstrated great courage by putting money people haven’t worked for in their hands. They have to manage their individual economies well to achieve development”, he said.

Mr. Sunday added that in a period of recession like this, there is nothing better than paying salaries, saying Cross River State has never had it better.

He concluded by encouraging Cross Riverians to appreciate what the Governor is doing as visible in some of the projects he has undertaken, promising that more will be achieved.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.