Governor Ayade Signs 700 Billion 2017 ‘Budget Of Infinite Transposition’ Into Law

Governor Ben Ayade has just signed the 2017 Appropriation bill into law at the state exco chambers in Calabar minutes ago.

The budget has been christened “Budget of Infinite Proposition”

CrossRiverWatch gathered that the total budget figure is about 707 Billion Naira.

The budget signing is being witnessed by Hon. John Gaul Lebo, the Speaker of the House and other members of the House of Assembly.

