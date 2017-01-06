Mechanics, Government Clash Over Land Sale In Obudu

By Ikwen Atuaka

The Auto technicians association in Obudu local government area of northern Cross River have accused the local government council of selling land meant for them to non members of the association and non auto technicians.

The Chairman of the auto association who simply gave his name as Boniface and known popularly as ‘Car Doctor’ made the allegation Wednesday when they marched on the ‘Mechanic village’ located off Ikwen Ogar street close to Bekpam New Layout to stop building work at the location following the sale of portions in the land by the local government.

“This land was first allocated to us the mechanics for a long time now, and many challenges have been raised concerning collecting the land since we have not literally moved in but we have tried to keep it within our powers until now” Boniface said.

He disclosed that due to the inability of the members of the association to develop the land years after it was allocated, the association reached an agreement with the council to sell some parts of it only for the council to sell all and leave no portion or plot for the association despite some members already paying for it.

“Our pain is that we gave one part and council shared all leaving us with nothing” Boniface said.

About 15 of them say they have paid but are yet to receive the portions they paid for.

The face off nearly erupted into a brawl between the masons and other workers on site and the auto technicians numbering over 200 who kept insisting they will not give up until the land, which they kept referring to as “Our Land” is returned.

However, the Head of Local Government Administration and Care Taker of the Council, Raymond Ettah intervened and called for a meeting in his office with the executive of the auto association with details not available to CrossRiverWatch as at the time of filing this report.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.