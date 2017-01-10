Operation Skolombo Kills Notorious Armed Robbery Suspect In Calabar

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Operation Skolombo special task force set up by the Cross River government to mob up street urchins and other criminals activities within Calabar metropolis has killed a notorious armed robbery suspect popularly called `Ak 1’.

Operation Skolombo is a joint task force operating in Calabar metropolis and comprising of the Army, Police, Navy, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

A correspondent who visited the scene of the incident on Monday, reports that the suspect was shot in his upper abdomen at Bogobiri area, Mary Slessor road, Calabar.

Bogobiri area is a settlement of the Hausa/Fulani in Calabar where business activities including exchange of foreign currencies, selling of cattle, fruit, yams and others take place.

An eye witness, Alhaji Shehu Kabir, told our correspondent that the killed suspect and his gang at large have been terrorizing and robbing business men and women at the area for a long period of time.

“On New Year day, this particular guy lying down here popularly called `AK 1’ and his gang robbed one Alhaji in this area and collected some dollars from him.

“Youths around the area pursued them on that faithful day but they escaped narrowly through some corners.

“At the early hours of today, around 1.a.m, this same guy and his gang tried to rob one of the big businesses men in this area but unfortunately, luck ran out of them because the Operation Skolombo van was on patrol and residents were shouting for rescue.

“The Operation Skolombo security guys shot at them, two of his members escaped while the bullet caught him right in his upper abdomen’’, he said.

Mr Kabiru Usman, another businessman in the area who said he witness the incident, said that peace would now return in the area, saying that the gang had been terrorizing the area using local pistols.

Confirming the incident, Capt. Kayode Owolabi, the Public Relations officer of 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Calabar, said that the killed suspect belongs to a robbery gang of three members.

According to him, Operation Skolombo had received several complaints about the criminal activities of the gang at the Bogobiri area.

“The suspect was shot by men of the Operation Skolombo while on patrol. He belongs to a three man robbery gang that used local pistols in terrorizing business men at Bogobiri area.

“We have called the police to come over so that we can hand over the corpse to them’’, he said.

