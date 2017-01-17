UNICAL Former Bursar, Peter Agi Loses In Court

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

A former Bursar of the University of Calabar, Peter Agi who dragged the institution to court over his sack by the school lost again today at the National Industrial Court sitting along Murtala Mohammed way, in Calabar.

Mr. Agi dragged UNICAL to the National Industrial Court after the school sacked him November 3rd 2016, over sundry allegations.

But the court today struck out the case for lack of jurisdiction to interfere in a matter that the court says should still be the internal affairs of UNICAL.

The court held that Mr. Agi has not exhausted the internal mechanisms of the school for resolution of dispute before rushing to court and has violated Section 80 of the University of Calabar Act, 1979.

CrossRiverWatch was not immediately able to get Agi or UNICAL to react.

Agi’s sack came as a culmination of a supremacy battle between him and the new VC of the school, Professor Zana Akpagu.

Agi was accused of insubordination and disrespect for constituted authority among other allegations and dragged before the Council of the institution which decided that his appointment should be terminated.

