35 Taiwanese Medical Missionaries Perform 3,200 Free Surgeries In Cross River

The Deputy Governor of Cross River state, Professor Ivara Esu, has extended the gratitude of the government and people of the state to a 35-man team from the Taiwanese Medical Peace Corps who just concluded a free medical mission in the state.

He said the state appreciates the decision of the team to bring their expertise and experience to the people of Cross River State while expressing delight that the medical outreach ended with a lot of praises for the team and the government as most of the beneficiaries are rural dwellers.

Professor Esu spoke while receiving members of the team who paid a courtesy call in the governor’s office upon arrival in the state. The Deputy Governor represented his boss who is still out of the country.

The free medical mission which took place between February 3rd and 11th, 2017 across 4 LGAs in the state, recorded 3,200 beneficiaries according to the state Ministry of Health which supported the exercise.

Along with the free surgeries, they also conducted oriental medical therapies, which is a blend of orthodox and unorthodox medicine common in Asia.

The team also visited the University of Calabar and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital to further broaden their knowledge of the state, its people and their medical practices.

The team also donated some medical consumables to the State Government through Mr. Bob Lin the CEO of Enghuat industry, Akamkpa.

In his remarks Dr. Chang Yu Tai the team leader disclosed that the team had visited 20 countries around the world and it was the first time they were visiting Cross River State, and Nigeria as a whole.

He said the choice of Cross River State was as a result of investment potentials and opportunities in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong, in a press briefing said the whole process was made possible through the dynamism of the Governor, Senator Ben Ayade who has been working tirelessly to bring investors to the state.

She also recognized the efforts of her colleague, the Finance Commissioner, Mr. Asuquo Ekpeyong, who she said diverted the team which was Angola bound back to Calabar.

She congratulated the citizens for turning out enmass to take advantage of the opportunity whilst showing her appreciation for the medical consumables donated by the team to the state government.

The 32-man team which comprised of medical professionals and a few students were led by Mr. Bob Lin; the Chief Consultant of the Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, and Dr. Chang Yu Tai of the Taipei Medical University, Taiwan.

They began their outreach at the Comprehensive Health Center Okoyong, Odukpani LGA where they conducted free surgeries and medical counselling before proceeding to the Enghuat, Uyanga in Akamkpa LGA, General Hospital Ugep and Ogoja respectively where they repeated the same feat.

