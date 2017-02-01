BREAKING NEWS
Cross River Assembly Decries Poor Quality Of Teachers In Private Schools

    Danboy

    Although the members of the CRSHA’s Special Committee on Private Schools deserve commendation for embarking on oversight visits to private schools in the state, but such activity is unnecessary and waste of public funds.

    What is needed is a legislature that require each school in the state (public and private) to prepare and submit Annual Report about their schools to the Ministry of Education who will then prepare another Annual Report using information they gathered from individual schools.

    The Special Committee will then review the Annual Reports and pay selected visits to schools to either confirm or not confirm the contents of the Annual Reports. This is tantamount to performing office reconnaissance of proposed construction area prior to going out to the area for detailed information.

    In this era of scarce financial resources, all efforts should be made to maximize the limited time and financial resources at our disposal.

    The gentleman representing Boki II state constituency in the CRSHA, Mr. Hilary Bisong, Chairman, Special Committee on Private Schools should make public the report his committee will prepare at the conclusion of their current oversight visits to private schools in the state and not just to summit it to the “Assembly for further actions”.

    The members of the Committee are representatives of Cross Riverians and they are being paid by the taxpayers of Cross River state so the report should be easily made available to all using media such as CrossRiverWatch website and others.

    We, the public, are waiting to read and download the report from the CrossRiverWatch website.

