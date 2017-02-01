Cross River Assembly Decries Poor Quality Of Teachers In Private Schools

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Cross River House of Assembly has advised proprietors of private schools in the state to enhance the training, quality and specialization of their teachers with a view to improving the impact of knowledge on the students.

Mr. Hilary Bisong, Chairman, Special Committee on Private Schools, gave the advice on Monday in Calabar when he led his colleagues on an over-sight function to private schools in Calabar metropolis.

Bisong who represents Boki II state constituency in the Assembly, told journalists after the inspection that some private schools that employed unspecialized teachers in most fields were charging high school fees.

“We are not fully satisfied with the quality of teachers in the private schools, especially in the area of specialization. But on the whole, most of the teachers have acquired basic tertiary education.

“Some of the proprietors in the schools we visited have shown likelihood that they would send their teachers to acquire Bachelor of education in various fields.

“This exercise is very important because we need to carry out an urgent legislative intervention into the quality and standard of private schools in the state.

“This over-sight function will also help us to confirm the ownership structures of the schools and any other areas that will require government intervention to support the standard’’, he said.

According to him, the committee would also visit private schools in the northern and central parts of the state and would summit its report at the end of the exercise to the Assembly for further actions.

The lawmakers visited Access High School, Aunty Sama Nursery and Primary School, Lourdes Academy, St. Anne’s High School among others.

A member of the committee, Mr Fred Osim, said that the exercise became necessary because the House only went on a similar over-sight function last in 2006.

Osim, who represents Ikom 1 state constituency, added that the exercise was timely because the House ought to confirm the quality of infrastructure and fees charged by private schools in the state.

He advised private schools in the state to engage the services of qualified and trained teachers, adding that the beauty of a school was not only in the `beautiful structures’ alone, but the quality of the teachers.

Mrs Folasade Umoden, Managing Director of Access High School, told the lawmakers during the visit that the exercise would help to correct the imbalance in private schools.

Umoden urged the lawmaker to initiate bills that would enhance the smooth operation of private schools in the state.

“The government alone cannot effectively run the educational sector.

“We also need government’s support in the areas of donation of books, laboratory equipment and others because we are also complementing government’s effort’’, she said.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.