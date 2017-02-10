Cross River New Cities Development Board Hold Inaugural Meeting

By Ogar Monday

The Chairman of the Cross River State New Cities Development Board, Mr. KJ Agba has revealed that Cross River State is a “goldmine” and that investors are falling over themselves to invest in the state, which is evident in the number of MOU’s the Governor, Senator Ben Ayade has signed.

Agba also added that work is ongoing at the Army Eco-friendly city; “We have 150 hectares we have already cleared and about commencing development and about a week or two we would start the fencing.”

The Chairman was speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Board, which he said has been up and running before the meeting, and will put hands on deck to ensure all round development of the state.

The Chairman clarified that the duties of the Ministry of New Cities Development is to development urban centers and that of Social Housing is to provide affordable housing.

He doused fears on speculated rifts between the Ministries and Boards, saying “All of us are supposed to work for the progress of the state and not personalizing anything. If we are all working for the same government why should we fight? It is when we take it personal that we begin to fight each other.

“I have been to other ministries and even to the garment factory and all we seek is collaboration towards the development of the state. Those fighting are being personal and petty.”

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Mr. Oyube Attoe said the proposed three new cities across the state is just a start as the Governor has voiced his intention to construct one new city in each local government area and at least two green cities.

The members include; KJ Agba as Chairman, Oyube Attoe as Secretary, Sunday Inyang, Anthonu Takon, Barr. Ebali Eteng, Attah Sandra, Ugbe Gregory, Sunday Otolo-Oko, Essien Eyo and Livinus Ekane.

