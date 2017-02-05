Cross River Rice Management Board Sensitize Members On Value Chain

By Ushang Ewa

Members of the Cross River State Rice Management Board were Thursday trained on the efficient management and utilization of the rice value chain.

The one day training aims at schooling members of the board to ensure they know the basics and ensure the smooth running of the board whose goal is to ensure the state achieves self-sufficiency in the production of rice, the board manager Chris Ogaidang told our correspondent in a chat.

“Thank God it was a success” the Board posted on its Facebook page after the training.

The sensitization workshop featured talks and practical sessions from different lecturers including Oba Ekok, an agronomist who delivered a lecture titled “Best practices on rice production”.

The Governor, Senator Ben Ayade had on several occasions argued that if Cross River can get only 40 percent of the rice market, it will be totally independent with the country spending between NGN200 – NGN400 billion annually on rice importation.

The state signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Thailand which gave birth to the Thai Africa rice city project which as reported by CrossRiverWatch is under construction.

