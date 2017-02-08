Federal Government Girls College Calabar Staff Protest DSS Brutality

By Ogar Monday

Staff of the Federal Government Girls Secondary School Calabar has protested the alleged invasion of their school by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS).

The teachers who were joined by members of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, FGGC Wing and the Nigeria Union of Teachers adorned black attires and marched to the Cross River State House of Assembly complex.

The protesters displayed placards with different captions, including “DSS/Parents Attack Staff of FGGC with Guns”, “Enough is Enough Teachers are Builders”, “Expensive Taste of Bitterness by DSS on Teachers”, “Teachers are Now Used for Target Practice by DSS”, ‘We want Justice” amongst others.

while addressing the Assembly, Comrade Clarkson Otu, Chairman Trade Union Congress (TUC) Cross River State Chapter said they came to the Assembly knowing that the DSS is not under the control of the House, but with the hope that the House has the wherewithal to make their grievances heard.

Comrade Otu added that all the protesters want is a thorough investigation into the matter and that perpetrators of the act should be brought to book according to the laws and not for the issue to be swept under the carpet.

While the responding, the Clerk of the House, Barrister Bassey Ekpeyong who was representing the Speaker Hon. John Gaul Lebo said the House is not ignorant of the incidence, and that the House will do all it can within its powers to make sure justice is served on the issue.

