Invitation To World Government Summit Is Highest Recognition Ever Bestowed On Cross River Assembly – Speaker

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. John Gaul Lebo has said that an invitation sent to him to attend the World Government Summit WGS 2017, in Dubai is the highest recognition and opportunity ever to be bestowed on the Cross River State House of Assembly.

The World Government Summit is the primary global forum dedicated to shaping the future of government worldwide.

Each year, the Summit sets the agenda for the next generation of governments with a focus on how they can harness innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity.

The fifth edition of the Summit will hold from February 12 to 14, 2017 at Medinat Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE and will expand its agenda and topics to include economy, finance, health, education and government services, as well as other topics that concern the daily life of people and various segments of countries around the World.

The event is expected to host over 90 renowned speakers with more than 120 Interactive sessions and over 4000 attendees from over 130 participating countries.

According to the Speaker, who took to his facebook timeline to declare the honor, he will be participating in two of the interactive sessions at the Summit on Decision Architecture; the Future of Governance and Developing Special Legislative Purpose Vehicle LPV to Facilitate Service and Development.

It will be recalled that Speaker had earlier attended other high profile events of the United Nations in New York and the Commonwealth Parliamentarians Association summit from where he returned with some ‘fantastic’ ideas that are still in the cooler at best.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.