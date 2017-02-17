Mob Burns Three, Police Kill Two, Arrest Two In Multiple Robberies In Calabar

By Our Reporter

Men of the Nigeria Police Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS Cross River Command foiled a robbery attempt Thursday afternoon at Mayne Avenue Calabar South.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to our reporter the Police were able to foil the robbery attempt by a gang of four armed men after engaging in gun battle living two dead and two arrested alive.

In a related development, on the same Thursday afternoon in the same Calabar South, along Abua street by Foster Street, the police engaged another set of robbers.

CrossRiverWatch gathered that while three others were lucky to escape from the scene, one was caught by residents and was burnt alive.

The day before then, Wednesday, another set of armed robbers attacked residents around Ikot Ishie community but encountered a battle with police and residents again.

While several of the robbers also escaped, one was chased and caught caught around the Calabar-Calabar Roundabout and also burnt by a mob who claimed the robber refused to die until the charm around his waist was also removed and burnt.

As at the time of filling this report, all efforts to confirm these incidents from the police had not yielded result. The State Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo’s phone number was switched off.

