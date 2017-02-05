Tuface Botched Protest: Cross River Federal Lawmaker Accuse Buhari Of Dictatorship

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

A federal lawmaker from Cross River state, Honorable Legor Idagbo has accused the President of dictatorship over the government’s approach to public protests compared to the previous administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Honorable Legor Idagbo, (PDP Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwara Federal Constituency) in response to a post by Princewill Odidi, a Cross River born public commentator based in the USA, said the approach of the present government to botch the planned protest by music artiste, Tuface in Lagos state showed signs of a dictatorial style of leadership as the immediate past administration witnessed several protests which were neither stopped nor hijacked.

“For perhaps the first time I disagree with you. The talks of plans to high jack (sic) the demonstration is just an excuse by the police to stop it on the prompting of the Apc(sic) govt. When Pdp (sic) was to have their convention in ph the same excuse was used by the police to seal the venue of the convention.

“When GEJ was in power there were several demonstrations. Some of the protest Buhari was part of and non was high jacked (sic). It shows you the difference between a democrat and a dictator” Idagbo wrote.

The Police in Lagos state according to reports had announced midweek that they will not allow the protest hold due to intelligence reports that suggest there is plan to hijack the march by criminal elements.

But the Police later retracted the statement after the office of the Vice President had said that the government recognizes the right of citizens to peaceful protests.

Odidi had in his Facebook post said the Police was right in attempting to stop the protests as the anger in the streets is high and any attempt to allow Nigerians express their displeasure by means of a march or protest can spiral out of control.

“I commend 2face courage and determination to call for a national demonstration to draw the attention of government about the plight of poverty in the land” he said.

“The amount of anger in the streets of nigeria today is unprecedented in our history. The police is right in saying it may spiral and go out of control which in my thinking may even lead to massive looting, the fall of the government and eventually total chaos. To be frank the anger out there is enormous. Everywhere people are complaining. Strike or no strike, demonstration or no demonstration, a wise government should get the message by now. Nigerians patience is far drawn.

“He warned that; “The people need to see the dividends of democracy. There is a level of anger that may rage sometimes in the future if things does not turn around, that police stoppage may be ignored.”

However, the Young Democratic Party under the auspices of the Cross River Public Accountability Forum and through its ‘Not too young to run’ initiative has called on Cross Riverians to support Tuface by gathering at the iconic Mary Slessor roundabout Monday morning by 10:00 AM to join in the protest.

