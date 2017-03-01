Ayade, PDP Governors, Meet Former President Goodluck Jonathan In Abuja

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade joined nine other Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to meet former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja Tuesday night.

The meeting which CrossRiverWatch gathered began at a few minutes past 6:00PM had Jonathan’s private residence in Maitaima as venue with the governors led by the chairman of their forum, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state.

It is unclear what the meeting’s agenda was but sources say the lingering leadership crisis in the party tops discussion with Governor Nyesom Wike a notable absentee as he was represented by his deputy, Ipalibo Banigo.

Other governors that attended the meeting included Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, Ibrahim Dankwabo of Gombe, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, and Darius Ishaku of Taraba states.

Ayade’s administration has been characterized by speculations he may dump the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress, due to his romance with the party’s hierarchy and dissociation from PDP Governor’s activities, a scenario his aides have always repudiated.

He had departed Calabar for Abuja Tuesday afternoon aboard an Air Peace airline flight and is scheduled to declare open the South-South regional public hearing on electoral and constitutional review Wednesday (today) morning.

